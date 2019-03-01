The curse of abusing Raila catches up with CS Echesa, sacked, humiliated by Uhuru

In a televised interview on citizen TV, Raila odinga dismissed claims that he has influence in government decisions, following his unity deal with President Kenyatta.

The remarks had come in the wake of speculation that the Opposition chief Raila Odinga, was pushing for the ouster of the Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

But the evidence has now come out clearly after Uhuru Kenyatta in his second re-shufle of the old cabinet kicked out the CS replacing him with Education cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed.



In widely circulated video, Echesa was captured claiming that Mr. Odinga has been holding meetings with Western Kenya leaders, informing them that Kenyatta is not pleased with him (Echesa).

“Raila Odinga stop mentioning my name. I am not your equal. The president was not stupid to appoint me in the Cabinet. He would have picked a professor but he settled on me, the son of a poor man.

“But now Raila Odinga is going round holding meetings with Western leaders, telling them that President Kenyatta wants Rashid Echesa out of Cabinet because he supports Ruto. Please Raila give me a break. I am not your equal,” a tough-talking Echesa said.

“We have one government led by the president and the deputy president and those are the only people I will pledge loyalty to. But not to you Raila Odinga. I will never call you Baba. My father died a poor man I even struggled to bury him.”

In a tweet, ostensibly, directed at CS Echesa, ODM communications director Philip Etale tweeted: “It is stupid to imagine that Raila Odinga is the appointing authority. Infact, he has no business thinking about some people who are inconsequential. Let them make NOISE. The journey to unite Kenya is unstoppable.”