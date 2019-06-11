“That is not my voice”, Passaris fire shots at Gov. Sonko, claims she was conned by city boss

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has finally spoken after the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko made allegations about her on Wednesday during a live TV interview.

Passaris said that Sonko lied to Kenyans about her voice notes on citizen TV.

The Nairobi women representative who was speaking on milele fm said the governor defrauded him with his Matatu after paying him to ferry diaspora votes which sonko later sold to Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Passaris said the Nairobi Governor ran away with a petition he was to serve waititu with through her lawyer Orengo.

Passaris further revealed that the Nairobi governor wanted to defect from Jubilee to wiper after realizing that Jubilee party had its own candidate.

The women rep said that Sonko has never given her any per diems as earlier claimed .

Sonko also alleged that Passaris has been demanding double per diem from the county government.