How THANKLESS DP Ruto used and dumped Viwandani MCA hon Sam Nyangwara

By Dixon Kenga

Viwandani MCA hon Sam Nyangwara was the man behind the botched impeachment attempt on Nairobi governor Dr. Evans Kidero.

Reliable sources indicate that the former ODM man from Kisii County was used by DP Ruto and the Jubilee administration to bring down Kidero but the attempt failed.

It was evident during the Jubilee nominations that despite everything Nyangwara did for the DP Ruto; he turned his back on him and left him to perish alone.

According to some undisclosed Statehouse snoops, Mr. Nyangwara was left on his own because of his ethnical background. He comes from the Gusii community that largely supports Joshua Raila Odinga.

Since Nyangwara was dumped by Ruto and the Jubilee administration, he has been a subject of ridicule especially from his mates at in ODM.

The abandonment comes after ODM; the party that sponsored his ticket to County Hall blacklisted him together with some other rebels.

Mr Nyangwara is not alone though. There are scores of others that were also used and dumped by the powers that be.

A good example is former Kengen Director hon Millicent Omanga, Embakasi East MP aspirant Mr. Amos Masenge, Ruaraka Constituency MP aspirant Mr. Joseph Isaboke, Kangemi Ward MCA aspirant Mr. Joash Oseko among others.

Sources indicate that during the Jubilee primaries, hon Nyangwara was vying for Embakasi East MP where he was battling it out with Masenge but his name was missing.

It is believed that DP Ruto is behind the lives of Nairobi Gusii politicians are full of unending tribulation and that he is the one who ordered for Nyangwara’s name to be expunged.

It is believed that after being humiliated, the Gusii community have called for a meeting of Gusii politicians City business tycoon Mr. Joseph Kinara and Hon Nyangwara.

The meeting is aimed at spearheading the Unity of Omogusii.

Our efforts to reach Mr. Kinara and Nyangwara for comments bore no fruits as they were unavailable.