Why Kirinyaga voters are in panic after senate cleared Waiguru, to terrorize them till 2022

By Wahome Thuku via Verified Account

I WILL repeat what I have said here many times before.

Anne Waiguru is one lady who can’t work with a whole lot of people.

Waiguru has zero human resource management skills.

Waiguru lectures her ministers like small children.

Waiguru is inaccessible even by senior county staff.

Waiguru has never made address before the Assembly.

Waiguru is condescending.

Waiguru is those women who will scan you from head to toe, wondering what you are worth.

Waiguru has no heart for the strugglers.

Waiguru has no time or least care about rehabilitating drunkards in Kirinyaga, her focus is on women groups.

Waiguru is bigger than life.

In our case against her, she argued in exactly the opposite of how she argued at the Senate.

But the people of Kirinyaga chose Waiguru even when they had other choices.

I thank the Senate for giving them back their Waiguru.

They had nothing to warrant impeaching her and if they had anything, they were simply unable to put it together.

Waiguru will not be impeached even in a million tries.

Waiguru will be governor till 2022.

Waiguru will terrorise them. Those health officers who have not been paid will not be paid.

Waiguru can shut down more dispensaries if she wants.

Thereafter the people of Kirinyaga can do why they want with her.

But if they were to listen to me, I would tell them what I have told them before.

Waiguru is now married in Murang’a. Let her settle there and take care of her family interests.

Never even think about giving her another term. Am sure she is also tired.

Rekei athiî akahurûke.

Francis Muriuki adds: I rarely agree with you but as a resident of county 020, this is true. I was in Martha’s camp in the last elections and people would not listen to us. A narrative was sold by Minji herself that Kirinyaga would be the second home of someone I cannot mention. The youth and women bought it hook, line and sinker.