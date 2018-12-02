‘Thank you for securing my release, you are father and mentor’-Don Bosco Gichana to Raila

The long anticipated information about who secured the release of Gusii flamboyant businessman and politician Don Bosco Gichana who was accused of money laundry and detained in Tanzania for five years is out

The controversial politician, who in 2007 gifted supreme leader Raila Odinga with a Hummer SUV, had been in custody since 2013.

After a meeting with Raila Odinga on Saturday, Don Boscoa took to social media where he shared photos of him and the the former premier, he was also with his protege Joshua Obegi who is a Ngong’/Kajiado official of the ODM party.

“His RT Hon Raila Amollo. You relentlessly fought for my release. Several times you spoke to Magufuli until you came up with the Idea that set me up free. You personally contributed also for the fine money and you simply asked how much was the balance? My political mentor RAO” Don Bosco

Mr Gichana was tried for conspiracy and money laundering alongside four people including his lawyer Median Mwale.

The showy and youthful politician was first arrested on March 29, 2013, when he went to Tanzania to visit Mr Mwale, who had been in detention since August 2011 over charges including money laundering.

A month ago, Mr Gichana pleaded guilty before the High Court in Arusha and was sentenced to five years in jail, a term he had already served.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of Tsh300 million (about Sh13.7 million).

On September 28, Mr Gichana’s family deposited the amount to the Tanzania Revenue Collection Account in Arusha to secure his freedom.

Gubernatorial Race

Word on the street has it that Gichana might be heading for the Kisii Governor’s seat although, contacted by our newsteam Bosco said that he will make and announce his decision soon.

His supporters had to say this on the social media platform:

