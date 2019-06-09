Telltale signs are loud, you will lose 2022, stop wasting money and energy- DP Ruto warned

“And He Knew Not”

Most of my Saturday was spent on reflecting about some sudden things I’ve experienced in my life, and what I’ve seen in my friends and family.

There are things that happen that leave you shocked. You never saw them come. It just happened ” Boooooom” just like a terrorist’s explosion.

I kept thinking about how Adam and and Eve knew that they were naked, as recorded in Genesis and how Samson failed to notice that he had been left.

In Judges 16:20…

Then she shouted, “Samson! The Philistines are coming!” He woke up and thought, “I’ll get loose and go free, as always.” He did not know that the LORD had left him.

The key word here is that ” He did not know”

My first marital crisis caught me by surprise. Just like Samson, I did not know.

I worked in Kencell ( now Airtel). I was among the few selected who went for training at the Grand Regency in early 2000, and worked 24-7 during the mega launch around August that year…..but was sacked by December….. I never saw it coming.. It hit me like thunder during sunshine… You just don’t see it coming.

Just this year alone, I’ve encountered friends whose spouses committed suicide or attempted suicide… They did not see it coming.

I’ve seen businesses collapse, the owners did not know.

I’ve done work for senior politicians, one was sacked – when he was chairing a top State meeting, and another lost elections that he thought he was winning by 90%….they did not know.

During my days as a young man, I decided to surprise my Girlfriend in Huruma Estate with a gift, only to get her in the Sofa in a 100% compromising position with another man……I did not know.

I know of a friend whose daughter took off and disappeared for five months. He had no idea that that there were issues boiling….. He did not know.

I’m sure in your life and experience, there are things that have hit you hard…like Samson… You did not know

So today, I was just trying to figure out what made Adam and Eve know that they were naked…… And why Samson did not know

These are my observations

First, Adam and Eve had deep fellowship with God. Though they messed, but at least there was a relationship and they knew that something was wrong somewhere.

Samson, on the other hand had a broken relationship. He had gone too far, he had broken all communication channels.

Communication, interaction, talking, sharing, openness is the best safeguard against shock.

Many times we fail because we do not communicate.

Second, is humility: humility helps you see things from different perspectives. Adam and Eve easily knew that they messed and quickly sought intervention in form of leaves. On the other hand Samson was used to winning, and was blinded by success.

It is not surprising that people earning good money, enjoying top business deals, and holding senior positions are the hardest to advise. Truth is this: many families break at the height of career and business success. It hits you like thunder during sunshine. You don’t see it coming.

Third is sensitivity: there are always danger signs, red lights, giveaways before major happenings. But many times, we brush them aside. From my experience, I deal with issues the moment I see red lights. I make the point of talking to all my family members, all my children. In business, I talk to all my partners. All my previous failures were on not seeing the red lights.

Before being sacked at Kencell in late 2000, I was moved from the HQ to Village Market. I never got a Desk, and was just roving, I was then taken back to HQ, in Mombasa road, and my Boss kept picking up issues about me being late, not doing ABC and even not shaving my beard…before I knew it, boom the sack came. Same thing happens in relationships. It is critical to check out signs.

Check out signs for depression, check out signs of discontent, check out signs of dishonesty, check out signs of being fired.

Then do what Adam and Eve did …look for leaves to cover yourself. Do not be like Samson and be caught off guard.

If it is family, deal with issues honestly, do not be caught in shock by a suicide or depression. If it is business partners, deal with discontent early. If you see yourself being sacked, look for another thing before it happens….

Cover your self, like Adam and Eve or you will find yourself blind and in prison like Samson.

Meanwhile, above all – pray, deal with issues in the Spiritual Realm first before dealing with them physically.

It is 3am, and it is Prayer Time.