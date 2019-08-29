Tell DP Ruto to return Weston land before you lecture us on Mau forest, Kenyans roast Sugoi sycophant Hon. Khalwale

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has found himself in the receiving end from Kenyans on Tweeter after he called on the government to evict former President Daniel Arap Moi, from 2,333 acres Kiptagich Tea Estate at Ilpontol.

According to the close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, the Moi’s vast Tea estate which is in the South of Mau was unjustifiably acquired.

Taking into his Tweeter account on Wednesday, Khalwale stated that the government can only speak of evicting the the 50,000 residents of the Mau forest after successfully managing to evict the country’s second President from his residence.

The government MUST evict President Daniel Moi from the 2,333 acre Kiptagich Tea Estate at Ilpontol that he unjustifiably owns in the Mau. Thereafter Kenyans will support the eviction of the 50,000 squatters sitting on 10,000 acres in the Mau. Hustlers are also people! pic.twitter.com/RrlE74fOxR — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) August 28, 2019

However Kenyans did not hesitate to fire shots at the bull fghter :

It's quite unfortunate that you've learnt it almost 17 years, after his leadership tenure came to an end… You've learnt of it after realizing that you're an opposition sycophant in waiting…. Then you call yourself #hustler… Bure kabisa… — Linus Norman Ochieng (@LinusNormanOch1) August 29, 2019

Those small monies your receiving from Sugoi is making you crazy. Don't mix issues, how is evicting people and "envicting" a tea plantation related. — Robert Samora (@rsamora1) August 28, 2019

Whether you support or not lazima watu watoke kwa msitu kama vile wengine walitoka — Moses Githuga (@MGithuga) August 28, 2019

This is very coward of you Taktari. Didn't you read on papers how Activist Okiya Omtata saved some land from falling prey to hands of cartels? 🤔 you can borrow a leaf, follow the same procedures then your next tweet update us how far you've reached…otherwise how is Sugoi? — Sammy Monoo (@SammyMonoo_KE) August 28, 2019

Do they have to hide behind you? I think this country needs you more as medical doctor in a real hospital than running errands for some semi illiterate politicians.. — Biggy (@johnokach) August 28, 2019

Which government are you referring to ?When you meet your friend dp president address to him He is inside the government and he can help evict Former pres.. — crucial (@theurichegeh) August 28, 2019

Hustlers are also people.. pic.twitter.com/A5ozupseDB — Mike Musa (@MuhangaMike) August 28, 2019