Tanga tanga praise their Mole Irungu Kangata for his sycophancy in supporting DP Ruto

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

Dear Senator Irungu Kangata

Asante for telling the President the Truth.

Now let me tell you the truth. A slightly lengthy but necessary hint….

Such bold actions automatically activate The Harambee House Prefects.

The Deep State and System.

Many of us, including me, tumekuwa hapo.

They will try every method, push you to every corner, check every footstep you have made and even turn every leaf they suspect has fallen because you shook the tree.

If you cut a tree when you were marking your 14th birthday, the Forestry department will be sent your way.

If you called a dog, Mbwa, expect that useless commission called National Cohesion and Integration Commission your way.

If as a lawyer you represented a cat, that had been rained on and said it was not a cheetah – expect the Karura Movie Makers Limited called Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI – They lie to media with sexy headlines but ZERO content in court.

EACC is largely a fair outfit but when the system wants a slow puncture, they will drive a nail into your tyres, not because you have done anything wrong, but because you must be cut to size.

My advise, do not pause to engage in their sideshows, let them bring them on, let them sell fake headlines, for each Fake investigation and headline, focus on the PEOPLE.

Give someone a Wheelbartow, fully kit a new Kinyozi, help a brother or sister go through university, build a church, help a family somewhere.

At the end of the day, like the rest of us they came after, they will lose because LIES even when told through DCI, Media or through Deep State are just that LIES – Truth always WINS.

I wish the cup of suffering is NOT served, but as sure as night follows day, Prepare for them.

Ama vipi Ndindi Nyoro na Kimani Ichung’wah ?

Have a great weekend bro.