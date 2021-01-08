Tanga Tanga MP warns DP Ruto against Sonko, says he should be chased away

The entry of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko into the Deputy President William Ruto’s camp is now threatening to break the seemingly united faction.

According to reports, a section of DP Ruto allies are worried that Sonko, who officially joined Tanga Tanga camp during the thanksgiving ceremony of Msambweni MP Feisal Bader on Thursday, December 31, 2020, cold spoil things for them.

DP Ruto allies are opposed Sonko’s tactics that are seemingly going against their plan to take on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko has ceased the Tanga Tanga faction meetings to haul assaults and disrespect the Head of State something a section of DP allies are not comfortable with.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri while speaking in Nakuru County on Wednesday, January 6 warned Tanga Tanga leaders against associating with Sonko.

Ngunjiri hit out at Sonko stating that he is only using the camp as a platform to address his grievances with President Uhuru after his impeachment.

“We need to tell the Deputy President the plain truth as it is. We do not need to insult him. It won’t help with our cause.”

“Allowing Sonko to abuse the head of state is inappropriate and we should not let him do so in our peaceful meetings. Let him rant and expose all his pain far away from us,” Ngunjiri.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during the burial of the late Machakos Senator David Kabaka. Photo/Courtesy

DP Ruto had also asked his allies to turn down and stop using the meetings to disrespect President Uhuru.

The former governor used the Msambweni meeting to direct his anger towards the president accusing him of orchestrating his untimely exit from City Hall.

“He has turned on everyone including Aden Duale, Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika and he also betrayed me, a close friend and brother,” Sonko stated.