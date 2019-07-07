SUCCESS: Tana River Governor rtd Major Godhana graduates with a masters degree from The University of Georgia

By Onyango Ochieng Jr

Fellow Kenyans, friends, countrymen:

Today I join resident and friends of Tana River County in celebrating Governor H.E Major Godhana Dhadho Gaddae on the achievement of his second Master’s degree from the University of Georgia last week.

This is no mean achievement. Only those who know -and appreciate – intellectual standings will understand this. The governor swam with the sharks, went through a baptism of fire and today as they say: To whom much is given, much is expected. The sky can only be the stepping stone.

H.E Gov. Dhadho runs an ASAL county that has suffered several years of economic injustices, and despite delays from Treasury in releasing devolution funds, and often parsimoniously; the governor is on a GOLD RUSH to ensure Tana River residents are freed from perennial water poverty. He has embarked on a Marshal Plan; busy spreading water through interventionist 20,000-liter bowsers in their tens to every needy home/community referral point as the county acquire water rigs to ensure every village will have water flowing endlessly. That is the most practical remedy to percolate dividends of democracy and devolution to the citizenry.

This governor is a quintessential embodiment of leadership, vision, frugality, and integrity beyond ordinary. I once read somewhere, that the main purpose of Governance is service to HUMANITY and serving SELFLESSLY!

Granted, Tana River is blessed.

Congratulations H.E Gov. Maj. Dhadho.