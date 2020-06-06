Talai elders’ tough conditions for DP Ruto to fulfil to get protection of the Nandi gods, Mganga!

By Lempaa Soyinka via FB

Now that William Ruto has decided to see light and join African Traditional Religion he must be told this is a serious affair ..sio mahali pa kuja na kulialia vile amezoea makanisani.

Our God is not to be deceived with crocodile tear like he has been deceiving the God of Shadrach Mersheck and Abednego….

Na aje polepole….we are a very frank and open Religion where spirituality is key. Do not come and pretend that you can buy our spirituality with earthly possession.

When you come to our gatherings yours will not be talking but listening. Our leaders cannot surrender spiritual leadership to politicians .

Sawa Ruto, usiseme sukukwambia mapema!