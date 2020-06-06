Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports




Talai elders’ tough conditions for DP Ruto to fulfil to get protection of the Nandi gods, Mganga!

Talai elders’ tough conditions for DP Ruto to fulfil to get protection of the Nandi gods, Mganga!

Leave a Comment

By Lempaa Soyinka via FB

Now that William Ruto has decided to see light and join African Traditional Religion he must be told this is a serious affair ..sio mahali pa kuja na kulialia vile amezoea makanisani.

Our God is not to be deceived with crocodile tear like he has been deceiving the God of Shadrach Mersheck and Abednego….
Na aje polepole….we are a very frank and open Religion where spirituality is key. Do not come and pretend that you can buy our spirituality with earthly possession.

When you come to our gatherings yours will not be talking but listening. Our leaders cannot surrender spiritual leadership to politicians .
Sawa Ruto, usiseme sukukwambia mapema!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies