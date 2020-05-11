”SYSTEM will mobilise voters to recall Ruto allied MPs, Moses Kuria will be first”- Mutahi Ngunyi reveals

Statehouse operative Mutahi Ngunyi has hinted that Uhuru is not yet done with DP Ruto, his next move is to mobilise locals to recall MPs allied to tanga tanga movement, he singled out the GEMA MPs pointing out that the exercise should start with Gatundu South MP hon Moses Kuria.
Mutahi Ngunyi @MutahiNgunyi: NEXT PORT of call: The Constitution allows VOTERS to recall their MP and HOLD a FRESH election. GEMA MPs in Ruto CAMP should be RECALLED. Is @honkabogo with me? Start with Moses Kuria. Murkomen has shown us that Ruto is NOT half as STRONG as we THINK he is. #UhuruFumigatesJubilee
Ngunyi’s observations are not far fetched given the power Uhuru wilds, using NIS network to incite the electorate is not such a big task, remember most of these MPs won narrowly on account of Jubilee brand. This is doable and Ruto parking dogs like Ndidi Nyoro, Gachagwa, Ichungwa, Alice Wahome etc etc should be worried.
Meanwhile KANU strongman Manasheh Nyaish says:
It is time Susan Kihika and her ilk save us the pontification from moral high grounds. This country has not gone to the dogs today just because an ax has fallen on William’s henchman and woman. The day we allowed individuals indicted for crimes against humanity to lead this country under the guise of dynamic duo with transformative agenda, is when this country went to the dogs. What is happening today is that one of the dogs have just decided to eat their own puppies.
Comments
Socialmedicine.info says
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve
worked hard on. Any tips?
best viagra prices says
cialis generic pills cialis 5mg buy when will viagra go generic
buy cialis jelly walgreens cialis 20mg price
best online pharmacy to buy cialis order cialis online usa [url=https://onlinepharmaciesale.com/#]cheap viagra 100mg[/url] cheap cialis generic
online buy cialis pharmacy
Anonymous says
NYS thief!
Recall him on what!
You warship an mungiki fraudster election vampire thief all through.
Anonymous says
YEAH, RIGHT! MOBILIZE THE SAME KENYAN VOTERS TO HELP YOU EXPEL THOSE OTHER TRIBAL ELITES WHO ARE THREATENING THE KENYAN PIE WHICH YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE WITH THE other Kenyan tribes!
DUDE, THESE ARE THE SAME KENYAN VOTERS WHOSE VOICES YOU VIOLENTLY DISCARD WHEN YOU RIG ELECTIONS TO MAINTAIN YOUR TRIBAL SUPREMACY OVER 99.99% OF KENYAN CITIZENS!!
KNOCK IT OFF, YOU DECEITFUL GLUTTON!
bramy wjazdowe dwuskrzydłowe says
ogrodᴢenia panelowe gdɑńsқ ogrodｚenia betonowe dwᥙstronne cennik
essay pay says
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to
tell someone!
Anonymous says
Kubaff. Bure kabisa!
Rosalind says
I’m гeally enjoying the design аnd layout of yοur site.
It’ѕ а ѵery easy ߋn the eyes ᴡhich mаkes it much moгe pleasant foｒ me tⲟ cⲟme hеre and visit mօre often. Did you hire out
a designer t᧐ creɑte youг theme? Great worҝ!
Anonymous says
Stupid!