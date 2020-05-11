”SYSTEM will mobilise voters to recall Ruto allied MPs, Moses Kuria will be first”- Mutahi Ngunyi reveals

Statehouse operative Mutahi Ngunyi has hinted that Uhuru is not yet done with DP Ruto, his next move is to mobilise locals to recall MPs allied to tanga tanga movement, he singled out the GEMA MPs pointing out that the exercise should start with Gatundu South MP hon Moses Kuria.

Mutahi Ngunyi @MutahiNgunyi: NEXT PORT of call: The Constitution allows VOTERS to recall their MP and HOLD a FRESH election. GEMA MPs in Ruto CAMP should be RECALLED. Is @honkabogo with me? Start with Moses Kuria. Murkomen has shown us that Ruto is NOT half as STRONG as we THINK he is. #UhuruFumigatesJubilee

Ngunyi’s observations are not far fetched given the power Uhuru wilds, using NIS network to incite the electorate is not such a big task, remember most of these MPs won narrowly on account of Jubilee brand. This is doable and Ruto parking dogs like Ndidi Nyoro, Gachagwa, Ichungwa, Alice Wahome etc etc should be worried.

Meanwhile KANU strongman Manasheh Nyaish says:

It is time Susan Kihika and her ilk save us the pontification from moral high grounds. This country has not gone to the dogs today just because an ax has fallen on William’s henchman and woman. The day we allowed individuals indicted for crimes against humanity to lead this country under the guise of dynamic duo with transformative agenda, is when this country went to the dogs. What is happening today is that one of the dogs have just decided to eat their own puppies.