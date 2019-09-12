Sycophancy will kill you , Miguna tells MP Ndindi Nyoro

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has hit out at Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro after he said he is President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto’s sycophant.

In a tweet, Miguna said he doesn’t expect such remarks from a leader of his calibre.

Being a sycophant to an individual negates your mind and implies that you cannot think for yourself. Serve the interests of Kenyans; not that of retrogressive individuals who have only brought Kenyans poverty, hunger, plunder, injustice and death.#despotsmustfall — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 11, 2019

The deported lawyer cum activist reminded the lawmaker that he better stands on his own and make himself counted than walking in the path of failures.

Miguna argued that Uhuru and Ruto have failed this nation in different ways, adding that they are not good role models for someone with the goodwill of Kenyans at heart.

NDINDI NYORO and other sycophants: Be a sycophant for substantive justice, social justice, electoral justice, fairness, equality, equity and integrity. Stop being a sycophant of individuals especially despots who loot and murder. #despotsmustfall https://t.co/nAU5iucXLd — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 11, 2019

He also said that time has come for Ndindi Nyoro to think twice about the future of his leadership. He noted that Uhuru and Ruto have proven time and again that they are not good when it comes to leading this nation hence they are not ideal to be emulated.

“Being a sycophant to an individual negates your mind and implies that you cannot think for yourself. Serve the interests of Kenyans; not that of retrogressive individuals who have only brought Kenyans poverty, hunger, plunder, injustice and death,” he added.