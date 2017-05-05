SUSPICION: IEBC and DP Ruto Putting in Place Team to FACILITATE Hon Duale and Hon Keynan RIG August Elections

DP Ruto planning to rig elections for Duale and Keynan.

On the 24.04.2017 The Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission released a circular on internal staff changes affecting constituency election coordinators. Mr Aress Mohamed Yarrow was posted as the new coordinator for eldas constituency. He is said to be a no nonsense career civil servant. He is believed to be an independent minded individual who does not cut corners to please partisan interest.

Adan Keynan could not stomach this new development. He lodged an appeal to cancel the appointment. He succeeded in doing so and on the 4th of May 2017 a revised list was issued. Mr. Gitau Gachui John is the new eldas election coordinator. In a weeks time somebody was able to engineer a scheme that will torpedo the the will of Eldas electorate.

The peculiar thing about the new list is that its only eldas constituency that is affected.

There are three other aspirants in eldas constituency. Was their opinion sought when this changes were being affected? Will this be a free and fair election if one candidate is single handedly recruiting election officials? Is there a possibility that he has already recruited presiding officers and clerks who will be on instruction to sway the election his way?

There are real fears that DP William Ruto is plotting to rig the August election for Keynan and Duale. Its time to rise up and be vigilant. Hon Boray Arale and Farah Maalim should lodge an injunction against this new development. The voters should also be aware that their votes are at risk of being stolen.

