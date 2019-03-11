Summon DP Ruto over 21 billion dams scandal, he is not above the law- Orengo tells DCI

Siaya County Senator James Orengo has urged the Directorate of Criminal Intelligence DCI to summon Deputy President William Ruto to record a statement over the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

Speaking in Sega town during the launch of ODM party campaigns for the Ugenya Parliamentary by-election, Orengo who is also the senate minority leader and a celebrated senior counsel said DP Ruto has information that could help the DPP recover lost public funds.

DP Ruto, who has maintained that he is not corrupt, came under fire after he claimed that only Sh7 billion and not Sh21 billion as was reported by media and later confirmed by Treasury CS Henry Rotich and DCI Kinoti.

The senator said that the conflicting statements between DP Ruto and Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is a clear indicator that something fishy is happening behind scenes.

Orengo also said DP Ruto is not above the law and therefore DCI should be free and confident to summon him for grilling.

The dams scandal has continued to hit headlines. African Union High Representative on Infrastructure Raila Amolo Odinga hit out on Ruto and his coterie of cartels for defrauding public funds through exaggerated tenders and power workmanship in infrastructure . Raila has demanded public officials implicated including DP Ruto to come clean by recording statements with DCI.

Speaking during the 6th Devolution conference, Raila said that it is weird for the second in command to say only Sh.7 billion is yet to be accounted for but no money is lost.

According to DP Ruto’s allies, President Uhuru Kenyatta has colluded with Raila in the name of fighting graft to block Ruto from power.

The dam scandal has continued to hit headlines. African Union High Representative on Infrastructure Raila Amolo Odinga has been launching endless attacks on Ruto. Raila has been asking Ruto to come clean on the matters.