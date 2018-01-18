Summary Findings Of EU Election Observer Mission; Jubilee Rigged, Dialogue Is A Must

European Union Has Flipped Against Jubilee Administration.
After exhaustive and comprehensive investigations into Kenyan sham election that was conducted by Kenyan election commission, European Union determined as follows:-
1. Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee party used public resources in contravention of the law to campaign and sway voters opinion.
2. Kenya’s Independent electoral and boundaries commission was severely compromised by political interests to conduct a free, fair and credible poll.
3. Supreme court judges were intimidated and subdued by Jubilee government. Judges lacked jurisprudential independence to make decisions based on law and facts.
4. Police officers acting under Mr Uhuru Kenyatta directive, unleashed unprecedented brutality against opposition supporters with an aim of instilling fear to scare and causing harm.
5. Jubilee administration infringed on basic tenets of democracy such as freedom of assembly, freedom of press, freedom of expression and freedom of conscience with an aim of intimidating opposition supporters.
6. Political violence meted against opposition impeded a trully democratic election.
7. Election did not meet electoral threshold of a free, fair and credible election.
8. Electoral reforms must be initiated and implemented to avert electoral fraud in the next election.
9. Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta must jumpstart a dialogue with an aim of forming a coalition government.
10. Finally, I highly suspect European Union has seen the light and discovered that election was intentionally bungled to ensure a predetermined outcome is achieved. The U.S. is still in the dark but light is coming.
11. Due to Jubilee’s dictatorial tendencies, European Union has withheld 3.8 Billion water project grant.
Richard Kipteigong says
Choices, choices, choices, have consequences still bado wakenya tutalia nchi imetumbukia mtaroni kitaaambo wengine hawaoni.
Tom Collins mopao says
jubilee doesn’t believe in democracy
Bernard opere says
cannan forever
Anonymous says
Imagine jubilee walijibia yet they had no competitor u remember Kim’s kit showing 3.5million pple voted on 26th October only for it to change to 7.4 million ati 4million pple voted btn 4 to 5pm do the math 4million ÷ by 60 seconds which make 1hr =72000 per second pple voting there thieves waporaji they were left with an egg on the face
Mjadili says
“Uhuru to Quit” is a Must; not dialogue.
jamonzere says
thieves thieves thieves shame on them don’t they foresee the outcome and outcry of Kenyans who made their choice let them wait and see wat we are capable of doing
Lucio says
Oh ,God help Kenya
George says
They have stole the opposition victory, thus Raila odinga’s swearing in must go on as scheduled.
George says
Oyamo Phillip says
I only pray for our opposition leaders to remain united and with no fear of any threats from these hungry tigers, let them focus on the 30 Jan 2018 function.
Pevince Otieno says
Yuuu man eaters must go home #Raila my President
mkeka asili says
wao jubilee ni wezi ya kura iko wapi sever ya August pia do calculations of 4 million voters in a hour uongo mtupu Ro ndiye president of Kenya mwigai uhuru must quit
Emmanuel says
wana Kenya cannani tutafika let God be God don’t you be divided by thieves (jubilee) you Nasa leaders mkae pamoja we are watching to enter cannan our destiny Uhuru give us way to our destiny
Kevin Buldoza says
Wekenya mboo Tuko ngangari sana sisi wana NasaNDAMU! Nyasaye modo o kony wana NasaWOTE
Bennn says
Everyone in the world knows that jubilee is not a government to trust.We want Raila to be sworn in. kama mbaya mbaya. We can accept rigging anymore. Personally I hate jubilee n I don’t recognise thieves to be my president/Dp. May lightning struck them.