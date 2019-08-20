“You survive on handouts from DP Ruto”- Hon Otiende Amollo humiliates Dr Khalwale,

Member of Parliament for Rarieda, Otiende Amollo’s witty dig aimed at Boni Khalwale during an interview on NTV, on Tuesday, elicited reactions.

Otiende, speaking on Khalwale’s constant attacks aimed at ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, mocked the bull fighter’s current occupation.

“You hit Raila and ODM daily because you are paid to do that, when we leave this studio we all go to firms, me I go to a law firm and you go to Sugoi farm,” the MP remarked.

Netizen responded swiftly to the post, which they went on to christen a crime scene.

Huko NTV naskia @KBonimtetezi anenyoroshwa na @OAmollo "You hit Raila and ODM daily because you are paid to do that, when we leave this studio we all go to firms, me i go to a law firm and you go to Sugoi farm"😂😂😂 — Bel Akinyi (@BelAkinyii) August 20, 2019

The former Kakamega County Senator took to Twitter to defend himself, further mocking Raila supporters.

So you are admitting sugoi is your second home😝😝😝😝😝 https://t.co/F4gphXU3qS — KALIBO O FREDRICK (@kalibofreddie) August 20, 2019



This proved to be a case of stirring the hornets’ nest as netizens flooded his timeline with hilarious responses.

#Sugoi Bonny enroute to the farm to report the hard tackle from Otiende Amollo. pic.twitter.com/UafwOQQM6U — Blasio Raymond Sefu (@SirRaymondSefu) August 20, 2019