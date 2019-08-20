“You survive on handouts from DP Ruto”- Hon Otiende Amollo humiliates Dr Khalwale,

Member of Parliament for Rarieda, Otiende Amollo’s witty dig aimed at Boni Khalwale during an interview on NTV, on Tuesday, elicited reactions.
Otiende, speaking on Khalwale’s constant attacks aimed at ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, mocked the bull fighter’s current occupation.
“You hit Raila and ODM daily because you are paid to do that, when we leave this studio we all go to firms, me I go to a law firm and you go to Sugoi farm,” the MP remarked.
Netizen responded swiftly to the post, which they went on to christen a crime scene.
Huko NTV naskia @KBonimtetezi anenyoroshwa na @OAmollo "You hit Raila and ODM daily because you are paid to do that, when we leave this studio we all go to firms, me i go to a law firm and you go to Sugoi farm"😂😂😂
— Bel Akinyi (@BelAkinyii) August 20, 2019
The former Kakamega County Senator took to Twitter to defend himself, further mocking Raila supporters.
So you are admitting sugoi is your second home😝😝😝😝😝 https://t.co/F4gphXU3qS
— KALIBO O FREDRICK (@kalibofreddie) August 20, 2019
This proved to be a case of stirring the hornets’ nest as netizens flooded his timeline with hilarious responses.
#Sugoi Bonny enroute to the farm to report the hard tackle from Otiende Amollo. pic.twitter.com/UafwOQQM6U
— Blasio Raymond Sefu (@SirRaymondSefu) August 20, 2019
While Jakom is dining and wining with Presidents talking matters infrastructure, others are busy singing 2022 lullabies at Sugoi. pic.twitter.com/klzUWcXLHQ
— Eng. Peter Kiptoo (@Hon_Kiptoo) August 20, 2019
Comments
RICHARD KIPTEIGONG says
JAKOM i sincerely pray for you to clinch 2022 i think Khalwale will have an heart attack or he will move to Uganda.Ruto the way he is extremely thirsty for the sit, also will go to Australia where he hides Eurobond and stollen Arror/Kimwarer cash. Yeye Punda wa shetani ametumikia yeye kabisa.
Anonymous says
Khalwale, you are a disgrace to the Luhya community and the medical profession.
Nenda utibu watu uwache kuongea utumbo kila mara. Una uwezo wa wa kujipatia riziki bila vitendo via aibu.
Anonymous says
No, Khalwale is not a disgrace to the Luhya community or his profession. What profession by the way? He is a disgrace to himself and must be suffering from a psychological disorder. You cannot swing between such extremes without getting giddy.