“You survive on handouts from DP Ruto”- Hon Otiende Amollo humiliates Dr Khalwale,

Member of Parliament for Rarieda, Otiende Amollo’s witty dig aimed at Boni Khalwale during an interview on NTV, on Tuesday, elicited reactions.

Otiende, speaking on Khalwale’s constant attacks aimed at ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, mocked the bull fighter’s current occupation.

“You hit Raila and ODM daily because you are paid to do that, when we leave this studio we all go to firms, me I go to a law firm and you go to Sugoi farm,” the MP remarked.

Netizen responded swiftly to the post, which they went on to christen a crime scene.

The former Kakamega County Senator took to Twitter to defend himself, further mocking Raila supporters.


This proved to be a case of stirring the hornets’ nest as netizens flooded his timeline with hilarious responses.

Comments

  1. JAKOM i sincerely pray for you to clinch 2022 i think Khalwale will have an heart attack or he will move to Uganda.Ruto the way he is extremely thirsty for the sit, also will go to Australia where he hides Eurobond and stollen Arror/Kimwarer cash. Yeye Punda wa shetani ametumikia yeye kabisa.

  2. Khalwale, you are a disgrace to the Luhya community and the medical profession.
    Nenda utibu watu uwache kuongea utumbo kila mara. Una uwezo wa wa kujipatia riziki bila vitendo via aibu.

  3. No, Khalwale is not a disgrace to the Luhya community or his profession. What profession by the way? He is a disgrace to himself and must be suffering from a psychological disorder. You cannot swing between such extremes without getting giddy.

