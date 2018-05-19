Kenya Today

STRONG BACKLASH Forced Senator Sakaja To Back Governor Sonko, Mocked Statehouse Operative Murathe over Impeachment

After being roasted on twitter following his hard position regarding Governor Sonko’s move to nominate Miguna Miguna to be the next deputy governor, senator Johnson Sakaja quickly joined other leaders to castigate hawkish David Murathe who had indicated that impeaching of Governor Sonko was in the works…

Well, Sakaja confirms that THERE WILL BE NO IMPEACHMENT !

  1. We Jubilee members don’t want sonko to be impeached. However we shall oppose any attempt by sonko to nominate someone outside jubilee as a DG, moreso mad thugs like mm

