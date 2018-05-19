STRONG BACKLASH Forced Senator Sakaja To Back Governor Sonko, Mocked Statehouse Operative Murathe over Impeachment

After being roasted on twitter following his hard position regarding Governor Sonko’s move to nominate Miguna Miguna to be the next deputy governor, senator Johnson Sakaja quickly joined other leaders to castigate hawkish David Murathe who had indicated that impeaching of Governor Sonko was in the works…
Well, Sakaja confirms that THERE WILL BE NO IMPEACHMENT !
No plan to impeach @MikeSonko will work. It is to early to pass such fatal judgement. What we want is what all Nairobians want; Service Delivery. We will support him to accomplish that. Let no one take advantage of our misgivings on his choice of DG. That is a different matter.
— Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) May 18, 2018
Anonymous says
We Jubilee members don’t want sonko to be impeached. However we shall oppose any attempt by sonko to nominate someone outside jubilee as a DG, moreso mad thugs like mm