Strange similarities between Miguna and Robert Alai; both used, dumped by Uhuru, angling for Ruto cash

By Onyinkwa Onyakundi

Miguna Miguna and Robert Alai hail from the same area. Their homes are just a short distance apart in Nyando, Kisumu County. They both came into the national limelight through their bold pro people activities, and support for Raila Odinga’s push for a better Kenya. This made both of them extremely popular with the masses. Both ~ tragically ~ were in it for personal benefit, and after making their names under the shadow of Raila’s wings, made the fatal blunder of thinking that their popularity was a product of their own making, and that it’d follow them to wherever they went.

Both fell for Uhuruto’s treachery when the deceptive duo dangled loads of cash, and they crossed over to Jubilee, bought off like Goats at a Market. To make their mark in Jubilee and prove their value, both engaged in some of the most venomous loads of insults ever aimed at Raila Odinga. This obviously greatly diminished their value in the eyes of Kenyans. It angered Kenyans so much that when the same Jubilee on whose behalf they had turned against public good begun punishing them, most Kenyans saw and treated it as ‘Msiba wa kujitakia’.

Both are currently in one form of incarceration or the other. Miguna Miguna is out there in the cold, declared a foreigner and banned by his Jubilee boyfriends from ever setting foot in Kenya. Robert Alai is in some dark, cold cell declared a terrorist and banned by his Jubilee boyfriends from stepping outside. And Kenyans don’t give a fuck because they say ‘snitches deserve stitches’. And oh! Upon being bought, both insulted the ‘walking constitution’ that previously used to bail them out whenever Jubilee attempted what they are doing to them now.

And on a slightly different note folks. Did you know that the name ‘Nyando’ is a Kisii name? The name ‘Nyando’ is Ekegusii for ‘the place of Lions’. Back in the day we the Abagusii lived in Kisumu, the area presently known as Nyando was teeming with wildlife, and that particular area along which River Nyando meanders, is where prides of Lions would hang out waiting for prey coming from all over to quench their thirst. As recently as when we were kids, one of the things we looked forward to whenever we went on a road trip to Kisumu was to see the herds of Impala that would be grazing by the roadside from around Katito all the way to Kisumu town.

My point is that from a Kisii perspective, both Miguna Miguna and Robert Alai desecrated the name ‘Nyando’ by acting like Hyenas rather than the Lions that we expect to see emerge from Nyando. It makes us wish we had named the place ‘Nyang’au’. It is on this basis that we the Abagusii Men’s Emancipation Network ~ AMEN ~ urge the people of Nyando to banish the two Hyenas from their constituency. The only place fit for them is Ondiek Estate of Kisumu City.