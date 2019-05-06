Storm: Donor orders deportation of ODM’s Hon Wafula Buke for attending ANC and EFF rallies, South Africa

By Ndolo Assasa

BREAKING NEWS!

The donor who paid partial travel costs for the ODM Director of Political Affairs Mr. Wafula Buke has just summarily dismissed Buke from the International Team of Election Observers in South Africa. He is currently waiting for his return flight as his accreditation has been withdrawn!

The crime being that Wafula Buke went beyond the paid for retinue of only attending Democratic Alliance (DA) campaign activities.

In addition to attending all the scheduled DA activities, Buke has used his own resources to attend activities of other political parties including for Economic Freedom Party (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC).

While the stated terms of the international observer mission is impartiality, Buke has been adjudged for hurting mutual interests between the sponsor donor and DA by attending rival parties activities.

Should partisan international election observation sponsors not just drop claim of impartiality in such matters for potential partners to make informed decisions?

Karibu nyumbani Comrade Buke. You have done very well.

He who seeks solace in the arms of equity, will not go away broken hearted.

Here is what Buke posted after attending EFF event in Joburg :

Nobody can stop the EFF’s match to power in the near future. EFF is a movement, a spirit, a consuming fire without remedy, it is pan African, it is the reincarnation of our independence liberation struggle, it crashes everything in its way, its leaders have committed class suicide and are ready to serve, members are young, selfless and ready for hell or heaven.