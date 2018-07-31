”Stop Your Love Affair With DP Ruto 2022 Campaigns Or Resign”- Hon Aisha Jumwa Warned

PRESS RELEASE
SHOW CAUSE LETTERS
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has written show cause letters to Msambweni MP Mr. Suleiman Dori and his Malindi counterpart Ms. Aisha Jumwa over their recent utterances and public outbursts against the Party and its leadership.
Chairman John Mbadi has accused the two legislators of their continued violation of the Political Parties Act and the party constitution by making unsubstantiated claims and wild allegations individually or collectively which he says are tantamount to termination of their membership from the ODM.
They two have been given seven days from the date of the issuance of the letters to respond failure to which action will be taken against them without any further correspondence in accordance with article 8 (4) of the ODM Constitution.
Attached herein are the letters served to the two lawmakers.
Ends…
P.A.Etale
Director of Communications (ODM)
31/07/2018
Comments
T Edwaru says
surely working with Jubilee is different from campigning for a jubilee aspirant/candidate.
kings says
this idiots dont see where they come from and now going nowhere to rutos broken baskeli.
Anonymous says
No rigging out…. You obviously know he couldn’t have won in rift valley with NASA …… That’s why he joined William in campaigning for Uhuru in the rerun… To survive in RV next round…… Maraga knows and raila knows he lost fairly