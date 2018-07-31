”Stop Your Love Affair With DP Ruto 2022 Campaigns Or Resign”- Hon Aisha Jumwa Warned

PRESS RELEASE

SHOW CAUSE LETTERS

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has written show cause letters to Msambweni MP Mr. Suleiman Dori and his Malindi counterpart Ms. Aisha Jumwa over their recent utterances and public outbursts against the Party and its leadership.

Chairman John Mbadi has accused the two legislators of their continued violation of the Political Parties Act and the party constitution by making unsubstantiated claims and wild allegations individually or collectively which he says are tantamount to termination of their membership from the ODM.

They two have been given seven days from the date of the issuance of the letters to respond failure to which action will be taken against them without any further correspondence in accordance with article 8 (4) of the ODM Constitution.

Attached herein are the letters served to the two lawmakers.

Ends…

P.A.Etale

Director of Communications (ODM)

31/07/2018