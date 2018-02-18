“Stop Tribal Witch Hunt On CJ Maraga”- Gusii Leaders Warn Uhuru

A group of Kisii leaders led by Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati have demanded an apology from Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju for the protest letter he sent to Chief Justice David Maraga on Wednesday, February 14.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the group dubbed ‘Friends of the Judiciary (FOJ ),’ condemned the attack on the Judiciary by State officers and the political class saying it undermines the independence of the courts.

“We demand a formal apology done to CJ Maraga by Raphael Tuju. If he won’t do that in the shortest period possible, he should be assured of reaction from the Gusii community,” read part of the statement.

“If Uhuru Kenyatta does not denounce the letter himself, then as the FOJ we shall hold him personally accountable, for this misadvised affront on the independence of the Judicary,” they added.

On Wednesday, Tuju wrote a hard hitting open letter to Chief Justice David Maraga protesting what he termed as “bias, double standards, impunity and poor leadership” on the part of the Judiciary.

In the letter, Tuju accused Justice Maraga of “almost burning” the country last year

“My Lord, with all due respect, may I state the following, not to provoke you but to submit that no powers can be absolute…

Irresponsible actions from the Judiciary, Executive or Parliament can burn this country – and with due respect you almost succeeded in burning the country after August 8th Elections,” said Tuju.

The leaders further faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing former Agriculture secretary Felix Koskei, former Kenyatta University vice-chancellor Olive Mugenda and ex-Clerk of the National Assembly Patrick Gichohi to serve in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

According to the FOJ, the names do not reflect the face of Kenya.

“We treat with caution and a lot of suspicion the three names forwarded to the JSC, that do not reflect the face of Kenya,”they said.

The group wants the Law Society of Kenya as well as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to weigh in and reject the three names forwarded to Parliament for vetting pending appointment