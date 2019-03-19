Stop the fight with DCI, Kalenjin Elders warn DP Ruto

A section of Kalenjin council of elders in Nakuru county has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his allies against attacking and criticizing the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti over the ongoing graft war.

Rift Valley politicians allied to Ruto led by Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen have accused the DCI and the government of being tribal and targeting Ruto on the graft war.

﻿Led by the County Peace Coordinator and also a member of Kalenjin Council of Elders Nakuru Branch Andrew Yatich have warned Ruto against attacking those who have been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to fight against corruption.

“The country is searching for a cure for three key things – corruption, the Building Bridges Initiative aimed at uniting the country as it will bring everybody on board and constitutional changes to make sure there is equitable sharing of resources. It is therefore bad for the DP to launch attacks on the DCI at this time,” Mr Yatich said on Monday as quoted by the Daily Nation.

“The DP and his close political allies should refrain from attacking institutions whose heads have been appointed by Mr Kenyatta. Dr Ruto is part of the presidency, a symbol of unity, by virtue of being the principal assistant,” Mr Yatich warned.

The ongoing exchange of bitter words between Ruto’s confidants, Raila Odinga and even president Uhuru Kenyatta was escalated by the 2018 handshake between president Kenyatta and NASA’s Raila Odinga.