Stop tagging Kalenjins in your cries, carry own cross- Hon Keter tells Sudi, Murkomen

By Alfred Keter

A Prayer To My Two Beloved Brothers

Most Kenyans on social media say that you are part of the three dams, whatever that means, I cannot authoritatively say.

Some Kenyans also say you are ‘attack dogs’ who attack on behalf of an overeating master but don’t enjoy the loot.



Others also say that you are the ones who are used to say the dirt that a powerful and senior office holder cannot say in public, so he sends his ‘groundsmen’ to say in public and threaten war.

People can say many things, I do not want to be part of the saying group but I can only remind you of something and pray that you take it positively.

Corruption knows no tribe, and one doesn’t steal for their community but for their own selves. Otherwise, Rift Valley would have been the richest region in Kenya free of hunger but we aren’t.

My prayer and request, let people accused of corruption defend themselves in court. It is only fair that you let our institutions do their work out of respect for your offices and the people who elected you.

Patriotism calls on us to strengthen our institutions and creating awareness on such clarifications is one step towards that.



Thank you and God bless you as you consider my prayer.