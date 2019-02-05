Stop sending your dogs, talk to me directly , Gov. Joho warns DP Ruto

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has warned Deputy President William Ruto against sponsoring attacks through his lieutenants and rather address him in person over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Joho, through his lawyer, has written to the International Police Organisation (Interpol), seeking clarification on reports his name is in the list of wanted drug barons as claimed by his attackers.

Addressing the Press yesterday in Mukuru kwa Njenga, Joho said Kenyans could not agree to be led by a person who is corrupt and selfish like Ruto.

“I cannot engage in a war of words with those people because I know they have been sent by their master William Ruto,” said Joho.

A section of ODM MPs, including Embakasi East’s Babu Owino, have defended Joho against drug trafficking claims.

Joho, who is also ODM deputy party leader, was accompanied by the party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Makadara MP George Aladwa.

Sifuna said he would set the whole “ODM legal battalion” on Joho’s defence against the mudslinging by Ruto allies.

Aladwa, who is also the Nairobi ODM chairman, said the mudslinging was meant to derail Joho’s 2022 bid.

He said ODM would soon convene a press briefing to respond to the leaders mudslinging Joho.

The governor had accompanied ODM nominee for the Embakasi South parliamentary seat Irshad Sumra to seek clearance from the constituency’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officers.