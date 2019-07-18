Stop seeking for political mileage using Raila’s name, Hon. Kalembe tells Ruto

Former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile has taken a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto over his latest attacks on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kalembe faulted the attacks, noting that they demonstrate Ruto’s determination to gain political mileage through Raila ahead of the polls.

According to the former MP, the attacks are also proof of Ruto’s bitterness with the ODM party boss, adding that they point at a desperate man popularizing himself through Raila.

He advised the DP to shun that route and approach his presidential bid in a better way, accusing him of subjecting Kenyans to too much noise just to realize his plans.

“Ruto hata kama hapatani na Tinga ajaribu kutulia asiwe na tamaa sana. (Let Ruto be calm despite his enmity with Raila. Let him tame his desire),” Kalembe said.

He advised that the more Ruto shows desperation in being the president the more he is making himself more vulnerable and the lesser his chances of winning.

“Apunguze tamaa maana unkionyesha tamaa unataka sana ndio hupati (let him not show too much desire. The more he shows it the more he is likely to miss out),” said the former Tip-Tip party leader.

Though he remains silent on his 2022 plans, Raila whose four previous bids have been futile is already being seen as a possible frontrunner in the much-anticipated race.