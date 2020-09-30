Stop misleading the youth through unsustainable donations, Hon Wambugu tells off Ruto

Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement.

Speaking in an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Wambugu said DP Ruto’s philanthropic activities under the hustler nation movement where he has been donating wheelbarrows, handcarts, and other simple working tools is ploy to deceive the youth into voting for him in 2022.

According to the Jubilee lawmaker, Ruto’s rise to power and wealth was enabled by former President Daniel arap Moi.

“The Deputy President is misleading the youth through this hustler nation charity projects. Ruto is today a very wealth man but when he was a hustler, back in his university days, he went to Moi and he was given prime land. He was given a job at YK92 and allowed to do big business with the government – that is how he acquired wealth. If he wants others to be like him, why not give them land and government jobs rather than mkokotenis?” Wambugu posed.

He added that many of those who voted for the DP would not have done so if they knew he would be spending every day campaigning for the Presidency.

Early this year, Ruto revealed that Moi gave him his first piece of land while he was in university which he later sold and bought his first car.

A day after skipping the national Covid-19 conference chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto was back to dishing out ‘hustler’ goodies to youths at his Karen residence in Nairobi.

On Tuesday, the DP distributed several items, including wheelbarrows, to youths and women, and said, “Every hustle matters, creating and expanding each opportunity is a chance to make many dreams come true.”

The DP said that the insults from his critics will not stop him from reaching out to the youths who need his help.