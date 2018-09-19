‘Stop Meddling In Parliamentary Affairs; Duale, Muturi, Mbadi Are Statehouse Tools’-Lawyer Ahmednassir Warns Uhuru

In a series of tweets, senior counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi has hit out at President Uhuru for unconstitutionally interfering in parliamentary affairs by serving MPs with Tea and Mandazi to vote for the proposed 8% VAT tax on fuel. The bad ass lawyer singled out the parliamentary group meetings held yesterday at Orange house and Statehouse as direct violation of our constitution.

4. It is unconstitutional and illegal for H.E UHURU and HON RAILA to whipp members of parliament with a view to defeat a specific legislation and replace it with one preferred by the executive…why can't we close parliament, save some money and allow the executive to legislate? — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 19, 2018

2. When H.E Uhuru & Hon Raila whipp their MPS with a view to stop them from legislating, first they exercise executive authority over the legislature. Second, they want to legislate in place of the legislature.Third the executive directs/micromanage the debates in the legislature — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 19, 2018

1.We are have TOTAL separation of powers in Kenya btw the legislature & the executive. H.E UHURU and Hon Raila are leaders of their respective parties OUTSIDE parliament. They AREN'T leaders of their parties IN parliament. Hon Duale & Hon Mbadi are the majority & minority leaders — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 19, 2018



https://twitter.com/ahmednasirlaw/status/1042314705153523712sTOP