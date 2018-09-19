Kenya Today

‘Stop Meddling In Parliamentary Affairs; Duale, Muturi, Mbadi Are Statehouse Tools’-Lawyer Ahmednassir Warns Uhuru

In a series of tweets, senior counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi has hit out at President Uhuru for unconstitutionally interfering in parliamentary affairs by serving MPs with Tea and Mandazi to vote for the proposed 8% VAT tax on fuel. The bad ass lawyer singled out the parliamentary group meetings held yesterday at Orange house and Statehouse as direct violation of our constitution.


