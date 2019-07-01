Stop making unnecessary political trips to Nyamira, WON’T vote you, DP Ruto told

Deputy President William Ruto’s tour to Ekerenyo on Monday has elicited reactions from Orange Democratic Movement party.

Former Kitutu Chache South MP aspirant Samuel Omwando said DP Ruto’s visit to Ekerenyo in Nyamira County on Monday is of less importance.

The vocal politician urged DP Ruto to stop making unnecessary trips to Nyamira.

“DP Ruto is trying to seek political relevance where he can’t get it. Nyamira remains an opposition stronghold even if DP Ruto sets up camp in Nyamira ahead of the 2022 polls,” said Omwando on Sunday at Nyamataro.

Omwando, who doubles as Kisii County Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party chairman, termed DP Ruto a petty loser loitering across the country.

“DP Ruto should first tell the people of Nyamira why the several projects he has been launching and commissioning such as Bonyunyu dam are yet to start.

“It is high time DP Ruto to stop wasting time visiting the vote rich county in seek of support ahead of the 2022 polls,” Omwando argued.

Omwando noted that DP Ruto even if he presides over a million fundraisers in the vote rich Gusii region, he won’t get votes in 2022.