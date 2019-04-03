“Stop Fighting SONKO, He’s Gaining More Ground” – MURATHE Warns Mt. Kenya Mafia

By Alphayo Odongo

Former Jubilee ex-chairman DAVID MURATHER has warned members of the Kikuyu community against fighting the Nairobi governor MIKE SONKO because it will only make him more popular by attracting sympathy from across the country.

Speaking at a private meeting held in Muranga County yesterday night that brought together the elite Mt. Kenya bigwigs, Murathe said the fight against Sonko would turn a blessing in disguise to the Nairobi governor and even propel him to the Presidency.

According to Murather, Sonko is a man you cannot fight and win easily especially now that he has the full support of the president. He reminded them that Sonko has always succeeded in whatever he tried.

“Be careful with Sonko. Wachana na yeye amalize miaka yake tano. The more you fight him, the more he gains more ground. Sonko si mtu wa kusukumwa hivi hivi. This is the man who has succeeded in everything he tries. Remember he vied as MP, we opposed him but akafaulu. He vied as a senator and succeeded. He vied as governor tukajaribu kumnyima ticket but raia wakamchagua sababu walikua wanampenda. He became governor. Please ambia hawa watu wetu wawachane na yeye kabisa sababu hata President anam-support. Huyu ni mtu anaweza amua kuuliza urais ya Kenya na atusumbue sana ama hata ashinde sababu wakenya wako na yeye. So, leave this man alone amalize hiyo miaka tatu imebakia. The more we fight him, the more we make him more popular” He said.

The secret meeting brought together top Mt. Kenya entrepreneurs to address the leadership of the region.