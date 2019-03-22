Stop fighting government agencies mandated with graft war-Gov.Mutua tells DP Ruto

The Deputy President William Ruto is again under attack from his words and those from his allies branded tangatanga team.

In a new wave of attacks from Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua , DP Ruto is being accused of playing part in hosting the country hostage through corruption.

The governor said the attacks on investigative agencies were unwarranted.

“It is a sign they are hiding something. They should be investigated on what they know,” he said in reference to investigations into Arror and Kimwarer dams, where Sh21 billion was allegedly stolen. “Some raw nerves have been touched,” he added.

Mandeleo Chap Chap movement leader said if President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans of goodwill do not act to eradicate graft, the economy would soon come to a standstill.

“Kenyans are tired as corruption ravages the economy. Corruption should not be used to victimise an individual or set of individuals,” he said.