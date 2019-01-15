Stop early campaigns if you need my support,Uhuru warns Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta wants his deputy William Ruto to cease early campaigns if he wants his support in 2022, a source has said.

According to sources who spoke to a local paper, the President is concerned with his deputy’s ‘conduct on 2022’.

The sources said told the paper that Ruto on Monday secured an appointment with the head of state where the two discussed the political situation in the country.

The meeting reportedly took place at state house from 11.am.

There have been jitters within Deputy President’s camp that Uhuru will renege on his promise to support his deputy when his tenure comes to an end in 2022.

While campaigning together since 2013, Uhuru made remarks which were interpreted as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)between him and Ruto.

“Na hawa watu wawache mambo mingi, wangojee miaka yangu kumi nay a Ruto kumi waone vile tutaendesha hii nchi. (The opposition should wait I rule for 10 years and my deputy 10 years),” Uhuru said.

However, after winning a second term in office, the body language of the President has been different.

His March 9 handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga, who he now fondly refers as my elder brother, made things worse.

Ruto’s allies said Raila was being brought on board to rock Jubilee’s succession plan.

“It will be interesting to see if Ruto will heed the president’s condition if he wants his support. As a politician, it will be a hard thing to do,” Muriithi Kiogora told K24 during Morning Briefing Show on Tuesday.