Stop campaigning in western Kenya, Ex CS Echesa tells DP Ruto

Former Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has told Deputy President William Ruto not to waste time campaigning for his 2022 presidential bid in Western Kenya.

Echesa argued that he had volunteered to mobilize other Western Kenya leaders to canvass for the support of Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions across the region.

Speaking at a function in Mumias, Kakamega county, where the DP and other leaders from the region had attended, the former CS admitted that campaigning for a presidential seat was not a walk in the park.

He also said winning presidential elections was not easy and that it necessitates concerted efforts from a group of united leaders, who would unleash a strong and incontestable campaign strategy.

Echesa further advised ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to jump ship from the opposition side and join the Deputy President so that they would win the top seat as a team.

The ex-government official told the DP that there was no need for him to campaign in Western Kenya since he had a team that would do so on his behalf.

“You don’t need to campaign here. You are at home. Leave that job for us,” he said.

While appealing to Ruto’s allies to unite in preparation for 2022 elections, Echesa also requested them to be open to partnerships from other political players.