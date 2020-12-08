Stop blaming Raila for your misery, you voted for Uhuru 3 times, enjoy the FUCKERY

By Jerome Ogola via FB

Rayila holds no position in the government

He isn’t even a sub-chief or a mukasa or a nyumba kumi

However, if a doctor dies, he must take responsibility

He is the one who made the doctor die

If a doctor’s salary is delayed, he must take responsibility

Not the president or the deputy or any minister or any governor or any MP

It is Rayila

Great evening my fellow hoof eaters!!

SONKO MISERY

Senate will fry Sonko, kafu! It isn’t very difficult to forecast that, going by the past experience, his guilt or innocence, notwithstanding

Every political battle in Kenya is fought along tangatang versus Kieleweke/ODM lines and it seems the former only enjoys numbers in political rallies and press conferences

On such critical moments as when Waititu/Waiguru were impeached, or when Kibra went for a by election, the numbers disappeared. We may also expect the same in the Msambweni by elections where Boga is likely to make Feisal Abdala his mboga

Sonko must now get back to the drawing board and strategise for 2022, capitalising on the Kenyas inability to learn from mistakes

Still on the same, has anyone noticed that the more vigorous one was/is, in defending Uhuru, the more ruthless, Uhuru deals with him? DP Ruto, Duale, Murkomen, Waititu and others, while those who never liked him are his his bossom buddies

Remember days when Joho had to be arrested each time the president toured the coast? Indeed in the world of politics there exists nothing like genuine camaraderie or enmity

When Uhuru told Sonko “yule hataki tufanye kazi, tutapita na yeye”, I knew Sonko’s fate was done and dusted

Of all these positions one nobody wouldn’t wish to part with, is governorship. The position comes with advantages that nirrors those of presidency

I saw a photo of Waititu walking the streets of Nairobi, as alone as a leopard and felt for him. The scathing cold that awaits Sonko in the political Siberia is scary

In other news, a concerned voter from Homabay, should be Daktari Sidhe Robert, wonders aloud if there are any generals left in the barracks, for possible deployment to his county, where Akuba is said to have messed up everything

Lest you forget, this is the governor who was elected on account of his dancing skills, the same man who goes blind each time auditors knock his door

Once they leave, he miraculously gains his sight and can be seen dancing in BBI rallies