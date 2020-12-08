Stop blaming Raila for your misery, you voted for Uhuru 3 times, enjoy the FUCKERY

By Jerome Ogola via FB
Rayila holds no position in the government
He isn’t even a sub-chief or a mukasa or a nyumba kumi
However, if a doctor dies, he must take responsibility
He is the one who made the doctor die
If a doctor’s salary is delayed, he must take responsibility
Not the president or the deputy or any minister or any governor or any MP
It is Rayila
Great evening my fellow hoof eaters!!
SONKO MISERY
Senate will fry Sonko, kafu! It isn’t very difficult to forecast that, going by the past experience, his guilt or innocence, notwithstanding
Every political battle in Kenya is fought along tangatang versus Kieleweke/ODM lines and it seems the former only enjoys numbers in political rallies and press conferences
On such critical moments as when Waititu/Waiguru were impeached, or when Kibra went for a by election, the numbers disappeared. We may also expect the same in the Msambweni by elections where Boga is likely to make Feisal Abdala his mboga
Sonko must now get back to the drawing board and strategise for 2022, capitalising on the Kenyas inability to learn from mistakes
Still on the same, has anyone noticed that the more vigorous one was/is, in defending Uhuru, the more ruthless, Uhuru deals with him? DP Ruto, Duale, Murkomen, Waititu and others, while those who never liked him are his his bossom buddies
Remember days when Joho had to be arrested each time the president toured the coast? Indeed in the world of politics there exists nothing like genuine camaraderie or enmity
When Uhuru told Sonko “yule hataki tufanye kazi, tutapita na yeye”, I knew Sonko’s fate was done and dusted
Of all these positions one nobody wouldn’t wish to part with, is governorship. The position comes with advantages that nirrors those of presidency
I saw a photo of Waititu walking the streets of Nairobi, as alone as a leopard and felt for him. The scathing cold that awaits Sonko in the political Siberia is scary
In other news, a concerned voter from Homabay, should be Daktari Sidhe Robert, wonders aloud if there are any generals left in the barracks, for possible deployment to his county, where Akuba is said to have messed up everything
Lest you forget, this is the governor who was elected on account of his dancing skills, the same man who goes blind each time auditors knock his door
Once they leave, he miraculously gains his sight and can be seen dancing in BBI rallies
Comments
Anonymous says
The ODM fraudster vampire with his party of thugs and his ICC crime election thief vampire fraudster are to blame for all the abys regime crimes committed to the citizens of the Republic of Kenya.
Our HEAVENLY FATHER, please allow Lucifer with all his fallen angels inflict COVID-19 to all our two vampire fraudsters, all our Senators, Governors, MPigs, CSs, PSs, MCA, women reps, drafters of the SNAKE BBI, all those whom signed for the SNAKE BBI and all the looter of COVID-19 donations and aids, as from 15th December 2020 to 15th January 2021. Clean them all from.
FATHER, our nation is bleeding due to this wicked people in the present abyss regime of the day. They do not represent the interest of the citizens of the Republic of kenya but their own and the interest of the two vampire fraudsters. Our doctors are planning/may be on strike due to the abyss regimes not protecting them as they treat COVID-19 patients across the country. Before you are our souls lost due to COVID-19 and all those assassinated by the abyss systems of the abyss regime. Let their deaths not go in vain – the your authorized plague of visit all these people and only save those whom have YOUR WILL and those of the Republic of Kenya.
OUR FATHER IN HEAVEN, let this plague come to pass, for the citizens have had enough of these satanic people. Give our nation a NEW beginning as from 16th January 2021 onwards.
IN JESUS NAME WE ALL PLAY AND CLAIM THIS TO HAPPEN. AMEN AND AMAN.
Anonymous says
If you see someone such a long comment when tano tena is mentioned, ni mugikuyu! The fool’s vote and attitude is the reason is crumbling under Jubilee thieves, including Ruto. How is Raila involved?