Stop blaming Raila for arrest of Ndindi Nyoro- Senator Aaron Cheruiyot

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is in no way to blame for Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s woes, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has said.

Before his arrest on Monday, the youthful lawmaker claimed that he was being troubled over his firm political stand and refusal to sell Raila in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

However, Cheruiyot says that the issue should not be taken as such, and is neither the fault of Raila or Deputy President William Ruto, who Nyoro says he is being brutalized for supporting.

He says that it is a case revolving around police brutality.

“People view every (political) debate in this country as a Ruto versus Raila debate. This is wrong, this case is about police brutality not about Raila or Ruto,” he said.

The lawmaker made the remarks during an interview on NTV on Tuesday morning, where he further condemned the police for harassing the first-time parliamentarian.

“Ndindi Nyoro’s arrest is unfortunate and calls to question our resolve to uphold the dictates of our constitution,” he added.

This was after the MP’s Monday night arrest but has since been released through interventions by his lawyer and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata.

Nyoro was arrested a day after disrupting a church fundraiser in Kiharu, after which a scuffle ensued between him and nominated MP Maina Kamanda.