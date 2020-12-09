Infact it is Raila’s BBI that will rescue doctors and health workers, ignore DP Ruto cheap propaganda

BY Jerome Ogolla via fb

So the medical workers who blame BBI for their predicament, and wish it be done away with, also have grievances which they want to be addressed by the constitutional amendments, through the same BBI .

The medical practitioners want a constitutional commission, similar to the teacher’s TSC, created to manage health workers. This, they argue, will create efficiency in the management of the sector .

This forms part of their demand to call off the strike

So this thing which is irrelevant and can wait is also relevant and can’t wait

Kenya is one violent whirlwind.

Everyone is confused

Great evening my fellow hoof eaters!!