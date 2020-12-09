Infact it is Raila’s BBI that will rescue doctors and health workers, ignore DP Ruto cheap propaganda

BY Jerome Ogolla via fb
So the medical workers who blame BBI for their predicament, and wish it be done away with, also have grievances which they want to be addressed by the constitutional amendments, through the same BBI .
The medical practitioners want a constitutional commission, similar to the teacher’s TSC, created to manage health workers. This, they argue, will create efficiency in the management of the sector .
This forms part of their demand to call off the strike
So this thing which is irrelevant and can wait is also relevant and can’t wait
Kenya is one violent whirlwind.
Everyone is confused
Great evening my fellow hoof eaters!!
Comments
Anonymous says
Raila is castrated left and right and you still have the audacity to defend him. Shame on you.