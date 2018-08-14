Stop Anti-Corruption war, Governor Waititu tells Uhuru and Sonko

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has once again hit at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the ongoing war against corruption.

Speaking during a radio breakfast show on Milele FM on Tuesday, Waititu said the President and Sonko should go slow on suspected corrupt officials in their governments and allow them to defend themselves.

“Baba Yao” as he he’s famously known also reiterated during the show that owners of buildings on riparian lands in the city should be given a chance to divert rivers and save their buildings from demolition.

“Private developers should be allowed to divert rivers to save their buildings from demolition. The 30 meters away from rivers Law was started by Michuki 10 years ago, so let’s not use the new law to punish private developers”, said Waititu during the breakfast show hosted by Mwakideu and Jalas.

On Monday Waititu caused an uproar in the social media after a Video emerged of him calling for diversion of rivers in Nairobi to spare buildings on riparian land.

Waititu further denied during the show that he’s a private developer of buildings on riparian land in Nairobi.

The Kiambu Governor owns several buildings in Eastlands area including a petrol station which has been earmarked for demolition.

On Sunday President Uhuru Kenyatta said he’s ready to lose friends who’re opposed to the renewed war against corruption and impunity including the demolition of illegal structures.

The ongoing demolitions in Nairobi are led by Governor Sonko and Tourism CS Najib Balala under a Governmen multi agency team in the Nairobi regeneration plan.