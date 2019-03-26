Stick to your lanes! MP Babu Owino sends a sterning warning to DP Ruto

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongiri commonly known as Babu Owino has decided to lecture the Deputy President William Ruto.

The controversial parliamentarian has decided to wave into bitter exchange between the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to remind DP Ruto how to stick to his lanes.

Babu Owino through his twitter handle has warned the Deputy President William Ruto for using his powers to distract the government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta from delivering its development agenda.

DP Ruto should stop distracting the government from implementing its development agenda. — Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) March 26, 2019

This comes as ODM through lawyer James Orengo are planning to sponsor a motion that will impeach DP Ruto.

Lawyer James Orengo boldly stated that he sponsoring a motion which he will require back from both the House of Senate and National Assembly to send DP Ruto home.

This call by Orengo has not been well received by DP Ruto allies who have attacked Lawyer James Orengo terming the impeachment motion as a dead agenda.