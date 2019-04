Statics show DP Ruto will fall in 2022, numbers don’t lie

1. H E KALONZO musyoka was vice president but never became president.

2. H E Mody Awori was Vice president but never became president.

3. H E Josphat Karanja was Vice President but never became president.

4.H E Musalia Mudavadi had been a VP but Never became president.

5. H E Joseph Murumbi had been VP but Never became president.

6. H E Prof George Saitot had been VP but Never became president.

7. H E Kijana Wamalwa had been VP but never became president.

8. The doyen Himself H E Jaramogi Oginga Odinga had been VP but never became The president.

Willian Samoei Arap Ruto will not be the first to loose presidency 2022.