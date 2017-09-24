EXPOSED: STATEHOUSE Forced Chebukati To Fire PA Dr Gekara Muoni Because He Is Kisii, Nothing To Do With Leaks To NASA.

By Jeremy Bob Nyandiko
Gekara Muoni has been fired as IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati’s personal assistant. Sources who did not want to be named said Dr Gekara was sacked for allegedly leaking confidential material from the chairman’s office.
Dr Gekara hails from Gusii’s Nyamira county and was fired purely on tribal grounds and not any substantial proof. ”….the whole world Chebukati is incompetent and Dr Gekara has been a force behind Chebukati, we don’t know how the Chairman will function. Gekara is diligent and cannot leak confidential info, this is a tribal witch-hunt”- a source inside IEBC told this writer
A confidential source told this writer that Statehouse and specifically DP Ruto was angry by the constant IEBC leaks to opposition, a call from a powerful aide to President Kenyatta is what sealed Dr Gekara’s fate. DP Ruto is also said to have told Chebukati to look no further than his own office for information leaks.
Statehouse has profiled most independent and diligent Kisii professionals as NASA sympathizers mainly those in IEBC and most have been transffered to NASA strongholds where they cannot add much value to Jubilee numbers. Dr Gekara and commissioner Dr Roselyne Akombe have been on Statehouse radar for a while now.
Meanwhile in Gusii region Uhuru Ruto are now enemies of the community, the locals have mobilized to vaquish the little support that Uhuru has in the region, its now becoming even dangerous for CS Matiangi to tour the region unaccompanied by heavy security detail.
Comments
Khalwaleist says
Kisiis under siege from the demented,megalomanic Commander in grief Uhuru Idi megalomanic Dada.
Maraga,Akombe,Nyaiyaki and Gekara.
Tom Mongare says
Uhuru should kiss his ass. Kisii people would be intimidated by an illegitimate, tribalistic, drug impaired fellow whose only claim to power is a stolen election.
Tom Mongare says
Apollo mukaga says
Tribal and politically childish country pick aleaf from uganda mature politics
J. Mbithi says
What is this you’re calling leaks? To me, this is public information which is hidden. Try to cover the truth, but it will still go through the lid no matter what.
Alfred says
It is so unfortunate for such witch hunting of officials in an independent institution from political elites. Why does Mr President Uhuru Kenyatta preach water during the day and drink wine at night? Why MUST all that happens should favour him? Does he accuse NASA of championing the resignation of IEBC officials who bungled the election with irregularities and illegalities and goes ahead in darkness to sack those who stand for the truth? This amounts to an abuse of his office and power; interfering with independent institutions. Mr Chebukati should know that he is in that office because of the mandate the Kenyans have given him. When all is said and done, the full force of the law will come down on him. It is good to learn from the mistakes of others. But it is clear that Mr Chebukati has decided to play politics in his office and Kenyans are watching.
Anonymous says
The so called kisii have nothing to lose by rejecting jubilee. They have gained nothing from Nasa. They can just have their maraga.
Anonymous says
