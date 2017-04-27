STATEHOUSE Project Peter Kenneth REJECTS Jubilee Nomination Results as Mike Sonko HEADS for a LANDSLIDE WIN

Uthamaki’s most prefereed candidate for Nairobi governor race Hon Peter Kenneth has rejected the Jubilee nomination results saying the exercise was not free and fair.
He has demanded the party to nullify the results “I disassociate myself from the sham election that Jubilee Party purported to have and demand the same elections be nullified,” he said in a statement on Thursday.
As of Wednesday night, Hon Mike Sonko was in the lead. The vote counting is still ongoing with results showing Sonko may be headed to a landslide win.
Kenneth called for a repeat of the nominations adding that Jubilee Party only indicated on the eve of the elections that the voting would be on the basis of an identity card.
The party said they had received reports that there were people who infiltrated Nairobi primaries.
Elections board chairman Andrew Musangi said this was the reason most people could not find their names in the registers.
Kenneth said after the announcements by the party many constituencies did not have the party registers as indicated.
“…and they continued the use of IDs. When the register was introduced halfway voting, many voters who were registered party members had their names missing,” he said.
“It is important to note that there are hiccups and I think the party should address them,” he told journalists after casting his vote at Bidii primary school.
Kenneth complained that some people were allowed to vote despite their names missing in the registers while others were denied the chance.
Comments
Oloo junior says
Uthamaki kingdom hv fail thise time round sorry
idioticmanwamabangi says
Hhaahahahahhhahhh peter back to katanga
Anonymous says
If I were Peter Kenneth, I would have known that I am being set to fail. Kiambu Mafia would not like anyone from any part of central Kenya, leave a lone Kenya, to imagine that they would lead Kenya.
In fact Kibaki ascended to leadership due to Raila’s call and support otherwise the leadership would not have gone beyond Chania river. In any case Uhuru Kenyatta fought Kibaki’s presidential candidature through tooth and nail. It is evident the way Uhuru’s leadership has done a blow to all that Kibaki left in the system. The plan is to look for one from amongst the Kiambu elite who will have Gideon Moi as his running mate come 2022. Ruto is being made to believe that all is being done for him. One would also wonder why Uhuru’s government has removed all those powerful allies of Mwai Kibaki from his government.
Coming back to Muranga, there has been a systematic elimination of capable people from Muranga who would be presidential contenders. Look at this; Matiba, Rubia, Michuki, and now Peter Kenneth. What about the upcoming son of MP Maina Wanjigi? His close friend and supporter was murdered in cold blood so that he, maina Wanjigi’s son does not rise. To cap it up they want to starve Muranga people of their only means of livelihood, water resource, by taking it all the way to Nairobi to support Kiambu farmers.