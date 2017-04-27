STATEHOUSE Project Peter Kenneth REJECTS Jubilee Nomination Results as Mike Sonko HEADS for a LANDSLIDE WIN

Uthamaki’s most prefereed candidate for Nairobi governor race Hon Peter Kenneth has rejected the Jubilee nomination results saying the exercise was not free and fair.

He has demanded the party to nullify the results “I disassociate myself from the sham election that Jubilee Party purported to have and demand the same elections be nullified,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

As of Wednesday night, Hon Mike Sonko was in the lead. The vote counting is still ongoing with results showing Sonko may be headed to a landslide win.





Kenneth called for a repeat of the nominations adding that Jubilee Party only indicated on the eve of the elections that the voting would be on the basis of an identity card.

The party said they had received reports that there were people who infiltrated Nairobi primaries.

Elections board chairman Andrew Musangi said this was the reason most people could not find their names in the registers.

Kenneth said after the announcements by the party many constituencies did not have the party registers as indicated.

“…and they continued the use of IDs. When the register was introduced halfway voting, many voters who were registered party members had their names missing,” he said.

“It is important to note that there are hiccups and I think the party should address them,” he told journalists after casting his vote at Bidii primary school.

Kenneth complained that some people were allowed to vote despite their names missing in the registers while others were denied the chance.

