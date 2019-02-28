Statehouse plot for countrywide demonstrations to force DP Ruto to resign over corruption

We can authoritatively report that there plans for countrywide mass action meant to force DP Ruto to resign over massive corruption in government. plotters are said to use the NIS reports that have incriminating information touching on many associates of DP Ruto.

The latest Kerio Valley Development Authority dams projects expoze is just but a start. Many of DP Ruto’s tribesmen including ministers and top parastatal chiefs especially those in the ministry of Energy and Agriculture are facing investigations over loss of billions in what authorities believe to be mega corruption scandals.

DP Ruto has security of tenure and therefore Uhuru cannot sack him but can use other means to force him out.

“Its time to pour into the streets and ask DP Ruto to resign over the dams scandal”- Statehouse operative was quoted.

Statehouse operatives are confident ODM leader Raila odinga will give the plan some blessings and will allow his lieutenants to lead demonstrations. The plan also is to have the demonstrations take place when Raila is abroad. ODM leaders who are expected to help mobilize include James Orengo, Governor Joho , Junet Mohammed, John Mbadi among others.

Signs of that the plot may take off came out yesterday when supreme leader Raila Odinga and Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli demanded that the officials involved in the dams scandal step down to allow for investigations.

They said if Uhuru fails to sack them, Kenyans will hunt down corrupt suspects and arrest them.



“The government’s enemy is not the trade unions but those involved in stealing taxpayers’ funds. Workers just need trade unions to secure their interests,” Raila said.

They were addressing unions, media, and government officials during the 30th Pan-African trade unions’ anniversary at a Nairobi hotel.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi who is a close ally of statehouse operative David Murathe on Tuesday demanded Uhuru sack Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his Water counterpart Simon Chelugui.

“If some of them will not be put in jail, I can tell you, your Excellency, that citizens are going to take action. We know where the criminals live,” Atwoli said.

The leaders said stolen public funds end up at a particular top government official, whom they want investigated.

“We cannot sit down and see poor people suffer while one greedy person is busy illegally amassing wealth. It is immoral, evil and bad to deny Kenyans good health, good transport, and good lives,” Atwoli said.

Raila said, “All the money stolen ends up in the same hands which are known to everyone. The main suspect is also known.”

The leaders said they will take matters into their own hands if people accused of corruption are left to roam free.

“We might not have a country tomorrow. Kenyans will be forced to pay for loans that never helped them,” Atwoli said.

The DCI is investigating Sh38 billion irregularly allocated to an Italian company to build Arror dam.

The project was done without regard for the procurement procedure. Others are Itare Dam Water Supply Project in Nakuru and Kimwarer Multipurpose Dam in Elgeyo Marakwet.