‘Statehouse’ To Order Release Of Miguna And Restoration Of All TV Stations As Pressure Piles

Miguna to be released today. Airwaves for the four TV stations will also be restored today. The heat is too much, locally and internationally, Jubilee can’t takes it for another day.

And then Miguna’s stature will rise dramatically, he will be in all media houses, with a larger than life personality. Then narrate his ordeal to newspapers in New York and Toronto. Then he will be harder to detain the next time around. They just raised the stature of another Raila lieutenant and in the process that of Raila.

Miguna’s race to Nairobi Governor just got relaunched. Hope the media has learned from this “President-elect” that they created themselves, with full knowledge of Uhuru’s disdain for the media and disregard for the rule of law. Even before he became president, Uhuru was exceedingly litigious, having successfully won an apology against the star for publishing an article that compared him to Adolf Hitler. was the Star right or wrong?

Is Uhuru a dictator, or not? Miguna’s next book will be called “Kenya’s dictator”.