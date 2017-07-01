STATEHOUSE to FORCE DP Ruto ally Hon Kambi Drop Off Kilifi Governor Race for Gideon Mung’aro

Confirmed reports suggest that either Kadu Asili’s Kazungu Kambi or Jubilee’s Gideon Mung’aro might step down for the other subject to an Ipso Synovate opinion poll which was commissioned by the Jubilee Party.

This comes after the results of another opinion poll suggested that ODM’s Amason Kingi shall easily retain his seat if the two run separately against him

Mungaro, a Uhuru Kenyatta man is said to have an edge over Ruto’s Kambi due to the Gema block vote in the county even though that can easily change in the event Uhuru endorses Kambi

Kambi’s popularity in Kaloleni and Ganze regions was seen to be a stumbling block for both ODM’s incumbent Governor Amason Kingi and Mungaro but the shock endorsement of Kingi by Wiper’s Prof Gabriel Katana is said to have ended his (Kambi) grip over the Kaloleni region

The report which will be presented to the Jubilee hierarchy in two days time is likely to change the Kilifi gubernatorial race to a two horse race

Jubilee leadership are said to be also contemplating to end their hefty funding of their Kadu Asili outfit after several of the party’s aspirants including Edward Kingi (Ganze) and Pascal Maitha (Kilifi North) openly stated their preferred presidential candidate is NASA Flag bearer Raila Odinga.

This would give an advantage to Gideon Mung’aro in terms of funding as he has been struggling to sustain a strong campaign against the incumbent Kingi who has successfully convinced the Kilifi public that the myriad of problems afflicting their county are intentionally caused by the Jubilee National Government

The Jubilee campaign funds in Kilifi County are split into two to fund both Jubilee & Kadu Asili in order to take a sizable piece of the 500,000 votes that usually end in Odinga’s vote basket

The use of an opinion poll is not new to the Jubilee Party after they used it to determine that Ananiah Mwaboza steps down for Suleiman Shahbal in the Mombasa gubernatorial race