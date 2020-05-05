CASH COW: Cartels rush for tenders in Nairobi County after military take over, Sonko pushed off

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service is now emerging as the official new cashcow in town for vicious state cartels even as the country grapples with the hard-hitting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ExpressDaily is privy to information indicating how state officers in various ministries are lobbying to have their proxies handed contracts to undertake projects for the NMS.
The officers are drawn from the Interior, Transport and lands ministries under which respective functions were transferred from the Nairobi County to the NMS that was created by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
This is after Governor Mike Sonko together with Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa signed the Deed of Transfer of some county functions to the National Government NMS
The new development is set to add weight to allegations by Sonko who has accused state officers among them Interior Principal Sectretary Karanja Kibicho of hijacking the deal to advance their own personal interests.
The governor has said that he will soon withdraw from the deal, noting that the state has already reneged the agreement signed by implementing it unproceduraly.
“Clearly, there are few overzealous individuals within the national government who have been overtaken by excitement, and have chosen to break all known laws and the provisions of the Deed of Transfer, to pursue their narrow and myopic interests at the expense of the goodwill and good intentions held by the President and myself for the great people of Nairobi,” Sonko said in a statement.
The NMS boss Major General Mohamed Badi has already held meetings with Cabinet Secretaries in charge of the transferred functions and the ExpressToday further understands that he is under firm instructions to quickly set up structures through which he will utilize the budget allocated to him.
Projects lined up include; massive garbage collection, completion of roads and repair of worn out roads and other unidentified programs in the lands department
The NMS received Sh15 billion in the supplementary budget passed by the County Assembly in March and has only two months before the end of the financial year.
It was further allocated Sh 1billion to help in combating the spread of Covid-19 in Nairobi but there has been nothing forthcoming from the agency.Instead, its governor Sonko whose presense has immesnsely been felt on the ground by residents who are in dire need of food.
Meanwhile still on NMS, yes this is the Northland’s thing this man is pursuing while disguising it as helping Nairobi County.
1. This man needs sewage for his “city”. So he’s seized the Ruai land and the Embakasi land.
2. They need massive housing projects, so they want to have the Planning Department so that they pay NO fees for the development approvals for their Northlands “city”. Just like they got the former CS to give them a Ksh. 350 million waiver for their take over of NIC bank.
3. They already got Muranga County water and the Gatundu water to supply to their Northlands “city”.
4. They want the infrastructure docket so that roads in their Northlands “city” can be built by the National Government and at tax payers expense then privatize the city. Clever ploy to steal.
5. They have militarized NMS so as to effect their coup over Niarobi and crash any dissent.
Who will stop them? sad for the Nairpbi residents
SOURCE: The ExpressDaily
Comments
Anonymous says
HOW THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DESTROYS VOTERS ABILITY TO SELECT POLITICAL REPRESENTATION USING BIG DATA AND PREDICTIVE ALGORITHM:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6FvWxaus0M
How does a third world underdeveloped country, like Kenya, afford to employ creeps like these while piling mountains of DEBTS!!!
Anonymous says
Sossion is right…..read below.
———————————–
Schools can only reopen on expert advice, but cool the exam fever
Proper and clear regulations should be put in place before and after reopening and most importantly the reopening plan should be supported by stakeholders.
In Summary
• Learners come from every part of the country and reopening the institutions will need intense care that cannot be guaranteed when the infection risk are still too high.
Education CS George Magoha during Covid-19 press briefing at Afya House on Monday 13 March 2020.
Education CS George Magoha during Covid-19 press briefing at Afya House on Monday 13 March 2020.
Image: MERCY MUMO
Schools should not be opened unless, and until, there is enough and credible scientific evidence that it is safe for both students and teachers.
The plan to reopen schools should not be an order or decree by Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha. It must be well informed and backed by sound evidence.
Proper and clear regulations should be put in place before and after reopening and, most importantly, the reopening plan must enjoy the support of stakeholders.
Magoha’s presentation to the Education Committee of the National Assembly is just a projection and presupposes that the virus is contained. The projection factors in the lost school time from when school were closed in March. They forecast that schools might be opened on June 4.
However, we cannot put the lives of students and teachers in danger. The focus at the moment should be on how to contain the pandemic.
Students come, naturally, from every part of the country and reopening the institutions will need thorough preparation and intense care that cannot be guaranteed when the risk of infection is still too high.
South Africa tried to open schools and failed, so let’s not rush lest we get ourselves in a major catastrophe.
Why are we talking about transition and examinations when the cases of corona are increasing?
This is time to follow the guidelines set to stem any further spread of the disease.
As for the recovery of time lost, teachers have always stood the test of time and been able to go the extra mile to recover lost time.
In 1997, school operations were crippled in the third term by a teachers’ strike. So was in October of 1998 and 2002.
Subsequent strikes were those of 2009, 2012, 2013 and the longest that lasted for 35 days in 2015.
In all these trying times teachers have triumphed, recovered time and posted remarkable performance in national examinations.
As KNUT, we urge parents and students not to panic, teachers might even need a shorter period to recover the lost time than Magoha’s proposal but only when it is safe.
UNESCO has provided guidelines on how countries can reopen schools. The ministry should pick some of the recommendations.
Writer: Wilson Sossion.
{The writer is the Secretary General Kenya National Union of Teachers)