The STAR Deletes Story Ranking Ruto as the Most Corrupt but Kenyans are not fooled

Moments after posting Story on Twitter on the released IPSOS SYNOVATE poll ranking Deputy President William Ruto as the most corrupt leader, the STAR newspaper swiftly deleted it but Kenyans are not fooled
They @TheStarKenya deleted the tweet but the screenshot lives on 😃 https://t.co/NUkfO6YM1b
— Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) August 22, 2018
The @TheStarKenya has deleted that tweet saying that 33% of Kenyans believe DP William Ruto is the most corrupt leader, followed by Ann Waiguru at 31%. Did he call @TheStarKenya and threaten to sue? pic.twitter.com/4iMFBe7t3o
— Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) August 22, 2018
Not to worry @bonifacemwangi pic.twitter.com/wPpTKzTMxy
— Mwalimu Njoroge (@NjorogeMwalimu) August 22, 2018
Someone who wants to be my President ,,, God have mercy on us ,,,Mungu mchape kiboko kali
— Stephen Masheti (@StephenMasheti5) August 22, 2018
