Stage set for referendum as country wide debate kick off in Nairobi

The NAIROBI FORWARD presure group under the leadership of Hon Fwamba Nc Fwamba in collaboration with COUNTY GOVERNANCE WATCH have kicked off countrywide debate focusing on contentious issues that will need attention in the upcoming 2021 constitutional referendum.

Hon Fwamba and The County Governance Watch Executive Director Kevin Osido steered the first structured public engament concerning the discussions around amending the Constitution of Kenya (2010).Moderated by Agnes Ibara,panelists who included Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria,Party Leader of Thirdway Alliance Dr.Ekuru Aukot, Speaker of Nairobi County Assembly Beatrice Elachi, former Nairobi County CEC for education Janet Muthoni Ouko and Uraia Trust Executive Director Grace Maingi engaged in an heated issue based debate that focused on the theme: Is it the time we reviewed the Constitution of Kenya(2010).Another panelist who was expected but absent with apology was Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr who was attending a funeral of a close relative.

The debate sought to answer questions such as:1.Do we need a review of our constitution (2010) 2.If we do,what is it that we must review? 3.If we must review,when is it appropriate to do so? 4.What areas of interest should be reviewed? 5.Must we do the review through a referendum? 6.Is it possible to attain desired changes through parliament?

This is just but the beginning of a countrywide structured engagement being organized by NAIROBI FORWARD in collaboration with the COUNTY GOVERNANCE WATCH.

Various organizations, civil society groups, student organizations,religious organizations, youth groups and other stakeholders were represented.

#TheConstitutionalDebate was held at Ufungamano House Nairobi. Ufungamano House has a historical significance in Kenya’s constitution making process during the second liberation.

