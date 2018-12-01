Speculation: 2022 Game Plan Shaping Up as Gideon Moi meets Musalia with Raila’s blessings

*Speculation Rife as Mudavadi & Moi Meet Today*

Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi are expected to share a platform in Kakamega town today. Gideon will be visiting Kakamega in the wake of the heated 2022 succession politics. He toured Homa Bay in October.

The two have been invited by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala to a funds drive in aid of Kakamega Traders Welfare Group. The traders have been mobilising resources to buy a bus. Though Gideon has not publicly declared his presidential ambitions, Mudavadi, who has declared himself the leader of opposition has his eyes fixed on the top seat.

Shared background Already political pundits are reading a lot in the expected reunion between the two politicians who were once close, courtesy of the friendship between their fathers – former President Daniel Toroitich Moi and influential Cabinet minister Moses Mudavadi – that began in 1950s Martin Oloo, a political analyst said the two could have had a series of board room meetings and may have decided to go public.