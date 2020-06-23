Speaker Muturi confirms Hon Duale was sacked, to clear office and hand over immediately

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has confirmed the sacking of Garissa Town MP hon Aden Duale from the office of Majority Leader by Jubilee party leader and is to be replaced by the Kipipiri MP Hon Amos Kimunya.

In a communication to the House on Tuesday morning, speaker Muturi said the changes which were communicated to him by chief Whip Hon Emmanuel Wangwe take effect immediately.

“I wish to inform the House that I have received a letter from the Majority Party Chief Whip, communicating that the Jubilee Coalition held a Parliamentary Group meeting on June 22, 2020 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC),” Muturi said.

“The Majority Party Whip has also attached the Minutes of the proceedings thereby complying with the provisions of Standing Orders 19, regarding election and removal of the holder of the Office of the Leader of the Majority Party.”

The changes will also see Duale who had served as majority Leader for the last seven years discharged from a number of committees which he was a member courtesy of the position.

The committees include; House Business Committee, the Committee on Selection, the Committee on Appointments and the Liaison Committee.

In the other new changes, Kangema MP Muturi Kigano will now chair the Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee while Kieni’s Kanini Kega will Chair Budget Committee replacing Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan was also picked as the Coalition Secretary.

Duale in his exit speech thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Deputy President William Ruto, and the entire Jubilee Party for having given him the opportunity to serve the people of Kenya as a Leader of Majority Party for the past seven years.

“Allow me to unconditionally ask for forgiveness and apologies to anyone, in this House and outside, who I may have offended in the course of executing my duties – I was simply doing my job! And such is the nature of the job as the Hon. Kimunya will come to appreciate,” Duale said.

Duale was also praised by Minority Whip Hon Junet Mohamed.