Speaker Muturi, Senator Omogeni raise 2million in an hour for Church in Nyamira

Nyamira Senator Hon Okong’o Omogeni today hosted the Speaker of National Assembly The Right Hon.Justin Muturi for a Church fundraiser/harambee. Kshs 2million was raised in a record one hour.

Area governor Nyagarama kept off the meeting and instead followed Raila BBI to Mandera County with hope of avoiding EACC investigations.



Speaker Muturi was accompanied by Tharaka Nith governor H E Muthomi Njuki, Others who attended the harambee included area MP Hon Shadrack Mose, MPs; Hon.Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Hon.Joash Nyamoko (North Migirango), Hon.Jerusha Momanyi (Woman Rep -Nyamira) ,Hon Richard Tong’i- Nyaribari Chache, Hon.Moffat Teya (Speaker-Nyamira county), Hon.Charles Mamboleo, Area MCA Hon.Morara, Hon. MCAs and several guests and congregants of Ekerubo Catholic church, Kemera ward for a fundraiser towards the church building.

Contributions:

1.The right hon speaker of the National Assembly- Justin Muturi- 500,000/-

2. Interior CS Fred Matiang’i- 100,000/-

3. The host, Nyamira senator, senior counsel Okongo Omogeni- 150,000/-

4. Tharaka Nithi Governor H E Muthomi Njuki- 150,000

5. Kitutu Masaba MP Hon Shadrack Mose- 100,000

6. Nyaribari Chace MP Hon. Richard Tong’i n family- 100000/-

7. A Mr Charles Mamboleo- 100,000/

8. North Mugirango MP Hon. Joash Nyamoko- 50,000/-

9. Kitutu Chache North MP Hon. Jimmy Nuru Angwenyi- 20,000/-

10. Hon. Teya Nyamira County speaker – 20,000/-

11. Former mayor Alloys moseti- 30,000/-

12. Hon. Walter Nyambati – 5,000/-

13. Hon Jerusa Momanyi- 30,000

14. Hon. Misati- 25,000/-

15. MCA Kemera- 10,000/- Morara

16. MCA magombo- 12,000/-

17. MCA manga – 5000/-

Among others.

The harambee was organized by senator Omogeni, pongezi to the senior counsel for always being close to his people.